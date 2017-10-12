U-17 World Cup: Paa Kwesi Fabin confident of victory over India

Sports News of Wednesday, 11 October 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-10-11

play videoBlack Starlets coach, Paa Kwesi Fabin <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507768230_472_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Black Starlets coach, Paa Kwesi Fabin is confident his players will recover from their defeat against the United States on Monday to beat host nation India tomorrow.

Ghana finds itself in a dicey situation in Group A following the loss to the US but coach Fabin is adamant captain Ayiah and his mates will rediscover their goalscoring form and secure the much-needed win against India.

Speaking to pressmen after the team’s last training ahead of the game, Coach Fabin downplayed the assertion that the game is a “do or die” affair but indicated that his side will go into the game with a ‘win at all cost’ mentality’. He admitted that the team’s wastefulness which was apparent in the game against the United States has been worked on at training and as a result he is optimistic about their chances in Thursday’s game.

“The game is not a do or die affair. It is a football game and we all want to enjoy and give patrons something to cheer about. We are going to play the host nation so it important we get the first goal so that we can unsettle them. It’s true that goal scoring has been a problem but we’ve been working on it in training and we are hoping that things will get along as we progress in the tournament. I’m impressed with the Indians and especially their performance against Columbia but tomorrow we are fully prepared and will play better than we did on Monday.

Coach Fabin also provided updates on the injury situation in his camp ruling out defender Abdul Razak Yussif who suffered concussion in the game against US.

“Razak was released from hospital today but he will miss the game tomorrow. Aside him, everyone is fine and ready to play tomorrow’’.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 2:30 on Thursday.