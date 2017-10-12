U-17 World Cup: Impressive Ghana cruise into Round of 16

play videoBlack Starlets players celebrate after scoring a goal <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507843826_975_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghana secured their spot in the Round of 16 at the FIFA U-17 World Cup after ruthless finishing ensured a 4-0 victory over India on Tuesday.

The Black Starlets produced an impressive performance and thanks to a superb brace by skipper Eric Ayiah and late goals from Emmanuel Toku and Richard Danso, they were able to thump the host nation. With the result, Ghana secured top spot group A on goal difference.

The opening half proved frenetic at times, but as it wore on, the Black Starlets took control and created the majority of the chances. Though it took some time, they made the breakthrough just before the break when Ayiah struck home on the rebound after India goalkeeper Dheeraj Moirangthem parried Sadiq Ibrahim’s low cross into his path in the box.

Ayiah would go on to double Ghana’s lead seven minutes after the break, finishing first-time from Edmund Arko-Mensah’s cutback pass in the Indian box. Ghana secured top spot in the group with a pair of late goals from Richard Danso and Emmanuel Toku.

Though the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium never stopped supporting their side, the task of overcoming the two-time U-17 World Cup champions proved too much for the Indians, whose campaign in this tournament comes to an end after three straight defeats in the group.

Ghana will play the third best team in either Group C, D or E.

Colombia defeated USA 2-1 in the other group game to progress with the Yanks.

