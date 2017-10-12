U-17 World Cup: Ghana coach delighted with victory over India

Sports News of Thursday, 12 October 2017

Source: Myjoyonline.com

2017-10-12

Black Starlets coach, Paa Kwesi Fabin has lauded his side <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507840227_477_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Black Starlets coach, Paa Kwesi Fabin has lauded his side following their dominant 4-0 victory over India in the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Two goals by captain Eric Ayiah and late goals from Emmanuel Toku and Richard Danso helped Ghana to the convincing victory on Thursday.

With the result, Fabin’s charges secured top spot in group A on goal difference and a place in the knockout stages.

‘’I must say I am a happy man, earlier I told them to do the simple things which they were not doing, but today they followed my instructions and they have seen the results for themselves” Fabin told reporters after the game.

“I told them to just calm down and play their normal game and the goals will follow”.

“We are prepared to meet the next team we don’t know who yet, but we will make ourselves strategize well to face whoever.”

Ahead of the game, Fabin admitted expecting the Indians to offer the Black Starlets a tough test but it was not the case and the tactician was left surprised

‘’I must be frank that they didn’t pose any threat to our team today and I don’t know why they didn’t come to the party like their previous matches but there is more room for improvement.”

The defeat ended India’s campaign and their head coach Norton De Matos Luis said they deserved to lose.

“Ghana deserved the win, the game was very tough for us but in the first half the players played very well”.

“In the second half, we made three mistakes and got punished Ghana is a very formidable side”.

“Again, congratulations to Ghanaians, the players played much more than we expected from them”.

“I’m also very proud of my boys. In the first half we played very well, but in the second half, we had no legs and no physical strength to play against a team like Ghana”