U-17 FIFA World Cup: Black Starlets coach Samuel Fabin relishing India tough test

Soccer News of Thursday, 12 October 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-10-12

Black Starlets coach Samuel Kwesi Fabin is anticipating a tough test against India on Thursday in the last game of Group A in the ongoing U-17 FIFA World Cup.

After starting the tournament in a remarkable fashion by inflicting a 1-0 defeat on Colombia, the Black Starlets were put to the sword by the same score line in their second match of the group against the young Yanks of USA on Monday.

And coach Fabin has reckoned the challenge that lies ahead but says they are poised to pick their second win of the competition.

“Tomorrow’s match is a very crucial match. As you know India want to win and stay in contention, we also want to win and move forward, therefore it’s a very crucial game but we believe football will be the winner at the end of the day,” Fabin said.

“This is not a do or die affair it’s a game of football and we all want to play and enjoy the game, and give back to the public who will come and watch.”

“I think it will be a good game and I entreat everybody to come and watch so that they will enjoy good football.”

“Normally when you are playing against the host country your first goal will really bring relief to you, so we will be trying to see if we can score the first goal to calm the crowd a little bit.”

The 59-year-old trainer was asked whether their supporters should expect more goals after crying of wastefulness in the USA defeat.

“When you come to training we do a lot of scoring exercise but that is football for you sometimes you don’t understand what happens but we are hoping things get right as we moving along.”

“I’m impressed with Indians especially in their second match. The first match was not too good but the second match they did very well but they were just unlucky to hit the bar twice, that could have resulted in a goal.”

“That’s why I’m saying tomorrow’s game will be very crucial, they have improved and definitely they will improve more than they did on Monday, Fabin concluded.

The two-time world champions could be facing an early exit from the tournament should they lose the game by a three-goal margin, and Colombia beat USA by two unanswered goals in the other match.

The much anticipated clash will come off at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi, at 2:30 GMT.