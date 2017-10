Hearts of Oak captain Thomas Abbey returns for Medeama clash



Hearts of Oak have been boosted by the return of captain Thomas Abbey ahead of their clash at Medeama on Sunday.

Abbey has served his two-match suspension after receiving a red card in their league game at Wa All Stars.

He returns to the Hearts fold after missing the 2-1 win over Ebusua Dwarfs on Sunday.

Hearts travel to Tarkwa to face Medeama to play for pride after missing out on the Ghana Premier League crown.

