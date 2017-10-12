Tertiary Football League: KNUST battles UEK, Garden City face-off with Christian Services

Soccer News of Thursday, 12 October 2017

Action returns to the Paa Joe stadium in Kumasi as Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology battle University of Education in their second league game on Saturday.

The hosts are buoyed by their impressive 4-2 win over Garden City University College two weeks ago ahead of a tricky tie against University of Education.

The league leaders are looking supremely confident ahead of their next game amid widespread believe it will be a done deal.

In the other fixture, Garden City will clash with Christian Services University College at the same venue.

Garden City will be desperate to return to winning ways after losing 4-2 to KNUST in their opening encounter.