Tamale prostitutes in trouble | General News 2017-10-12

General News of Thursday, 12 October 2017

Source: mynewsgh.com

2017-10-12

Idrrisu Musah Superior, MCE for Tamale says sex trade is no longer tolerated in his jurisdiction

Commercial sex workers operating within the Tamale metropolis have up to October 30, 2017 to quit their illegal business or incur the wrath of city authorities.

Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), Idrrisu Musah Superior who dropped the hint at a media briefing, has promised to go after them to face the full rigors of the law if they fail to comply with the directive within the stipulated date.

He maintained that the country’s laws frowns on prostitution indicating that anyone who is found to be engaged in the act will be arrested by a combined team of armed police and military personnel who have been assigned to flush them out of the system.,

The Tamale Metropolis since the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in 2008 of which it played host to some of the participating teams has become a breeding ground for prostitution involving some teenagers.

Some of these prostitutes from neighbouring countries appear to have been operating in the city ever since raising concerns about the commitment of city authorities in dealing with the situation.

It is gathered that prominent drinking bars and a hotel (name withheld) serves as operational area for these commercial sex workers who charged between GH¢50 to GH¢150 for a hot sexual bout.

The presence of these harlots in the region has kept most drinking spots and bars operating 24 hours.

The Bank of Ghana road and the main Hospital road opposite the Volta River Authority have now become more busy than they used to as these harlots would not spare any gorgeously dressed gentleman who passes by.

Though some of them are unable to speak the local dialect properly, some woo their clients through missing link signs as if they were deaf and dumb.

But the mayor has served noticed he is determined to weed them out of the ancient city as part of measures in restoring the lost moral fiber in society.

Justifying his action he quoted the Criminal Offences Act 1960 (Act 29) section 274 which states “) Any person who knowingly lives wholly or in part on the earnings of prostitution; or is proved to have, for the purposes of gain, exercised control, direction or influence over the movements of a prostitute in such manner as to aid, abet or compel the prostitution with any person or generally, shall be guilty of a misdemeanor.

Sex trade will therefore no longer be tolerated in Tamale. Citizens and residents of Tamale must proactively support TaMA and the security agencies to enforce the laws of the country. TaMA and the Metropolitan Security Council will descend heavily on all who engage in Prostitution and those who abate it”