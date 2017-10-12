Starlets winger Ibrahim Sadiq confident Ghana can beat India

Ibrahim Sadiq says the aim of the team is to win the trophy <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507806033_541_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghana Black Starlets winger Ibrahim Sadiq says the aim of the team is to win the trophy in the ongoing FIFA Under 17 World Cup in India.

Ibrahim stressed that they are on course despite losing their second group game to the Yankees and they will go all out for the ultimate.

“Ghanaians should expect the trophy from us because that is our aim and we are ready for it. We have really prepared well and we are up to the task, all we need is their support,” Ibrahim told footballmadeinghana.com

“I am very confident we can beat India and qualify to the next stage, we have every chance to do it and Insha Allahu we will,”

Ghana have already won the trophy twice and will take it for keeps if they win it in India.

