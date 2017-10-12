Sack Agyarko now! – Akamba to Akufo Addo

The Deputy National Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Joshua Akamba has urged President Nana Akufo Addo to sack his Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko, immediately for dereliction of duty following the massive gas explosion over the weekend that claimed 7 lives.

According to Akamba, the ‘all knowing’ minister has slept on his job causing needless deaths and as such must not be kept in office by the President.

Saturday October 7, evening’s gas explosion at the Mansco Gas Filling Point at Atomic Junction near Madina in Accra, the third of such happening in a row since the beginning of this year, torched property and vehicles in and around the facility and saw motorists, pedestrians, hawkers, food vendors and residents fleeing for their lives.

The fire, according to reports is said to have been triggered by a leakage from a gas tanker which was discharging its content. The massive explosion that happened in that enclave within the capital-Accra claimed seven lives, and injured about 132 others, official reports say.

Speaking on Anopa Kasapa on Kasapa FM Thursday, Joshua Akamba insisted that Hon. Boakye Agyarko must be showed the door becuase while in opposition, he diagnosed all the problems in the Energy Sector and claimed he had solutions to them to make it productive and safe.