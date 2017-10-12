Raphael Dwamena returning stronger after failed Brighton move

Sports News of Thursday, 12 October 2017

Ghana international Raphael Dwamena believes that he returns to action a stronger character after missing out on a move to the Premier League.

The FC Zurich striker appeared set for a dream switch to Brighton and Hove Albion before the move fell through due to health concerns, although Dwamena has since had extensive tests on his heart and is back playing again for club and country.

He appeared in Ghana’s last two games away in Kampala against Uganda and Saudi Arabia in Jeddah, and has now got over the disappointment of the summer.

“I am doing very good,” he told KweséESPN. “If we don’t go through certain things we will never grow.

“I am grateful to God that I went through it and had the power to endure,” he added. “I am back playing, feeling very good and hoping to return to my very best.”

The striker refused to explain the exact reasons why he missed out on a move to Brighton, but is adamant that his on-field performance will not be affected by his setback.

“This hasn’t changed anything,” the 22-year-old added. “It is natural that this will play on my mind but I am focusing on just the football and nothing else.”

Dwamena emerged from the Red Bull Salzburg academy before signing for Austria Lustenau in 2016.

To date, he has one goal in five outings for the Ghana national side, having made his debut against Ethiopia in June.