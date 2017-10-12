Raphael Dwamena eyes 2019 AFCON glory with Black Stars

Sports News of Thursday, 12 October 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-10-12

Dwamena is poised to win the AFCON trophy with Ghana <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507813228_494_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghana striker Rapahel Dwamena is poised to win the AFCON trophy with Ghana with confidence that the ‘new’ Black Stars can win the elusive trophy ahead of the 2019 AFCON.

Ghana are out of the race for the 20198 World Cup finals in Russia following a disappointing start to the campaign, given Egypt the chance to pick the slot from the group.

Raphael who felt hugely disappointed after his goal against Uganda was disallowed by controversial South African referee Daniel Bennett believes the love and cohesion in the team now can propel the side to the AFCOIN glory in 2019.

“When we meet, we just have to be as a team regardless of the fact that we don’t stay together for long,” he told GHANAsoccernet.com

“I can see the unity and love in the team and the youthfulness of the players. And we are adapting to the style of the coach.

“If we stay as a team, I believe we can win it. We only need to stay strong as a team and as a nation and possibly, we can win it,” he added.

Dwamena has been in a sharp scoring form for the Black Stars since his maiden call up, scoring on his debut against Ethiopia in opening group game 2019 AFCON qualifier in Kumasi.