PHOTO: Ignore bogus ‘2020 campaign’ posters – Bawumia

The Office of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has dismissed reports that he (Vice President) has begun campaign to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2020 elections.

The Communications Director at the Vice President’s Office, Frank Agyei-Twum, in a press release has stated emphatically that it is a “figment of the imagination” of perpetrator(s) of this act to “cause disaffection for the Vice President but their campaign will fail”.



“The attention of the Office of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has been drawn to posters purporting to indicate that H.E. Dr Bawumia has begun a campaign to lead the New Patriotic Party into the 2020 elections…

“….and we call on all Ghanaians and the general public to treat the poster campaign with the contempt it deserves”, the statement read.

Read full statement below:

The attention of the Office of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has been drawn to posters purporting to indicate that H.E. Dr Bawumia has begun a campaign to lead the New Patriotic Party into the 2020 elections.

It is clear that the perpetrator(s) of this act intend to cause disaffection for the Vice President but their campaign will fail.

For the avoidance of doubt, we wish to state unequivocally that the posters are the figment of the imagination of the originator(s), and we call on all Ghanaians and the general public to treat the poster campaign with the contempt it deserves.

Signed:

Frank Agyei-Twum

Communications Director

Office of the Vice President