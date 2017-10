Professional Footballers Association of Ghana have congratulated the Black Starlets



The Professional Footballers Association of Ghana have congratulated the Black Starlets following their resounding 4-0 win over India in their final group A game on Thursday.

The young Ghanaian team dished a remarkable performance with a brace from captain Eric Ayiah and substitutes Emmanuel Torko and Richard Danso.

And the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana have hailed the performance of the team.

