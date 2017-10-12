‘One Corner’ song is a gift from God – Bulldog

Entertainment of Thursday, 12 October 2017

Source: fnnewsonline.com

2017-10-12

Bulldog <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507780422_739_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, aka Bulldog, has stated that, Patapaa Amisty’s ‘One Corner’ track is coming directly from God.

The outspoken artiste manager did not mince words when he retorted on Accra-based Atinka TV’s Entertainment City Show with Roman Fada, who stood in for Sammyflex.

Bulldog who could be very loud sometimes however, made some relevant contributions on the program showing his love for the creative industry.

He also charged men of God who are condemning the ‘One Corner’ track to stop as the song was given directly from God, not man.

He said; “That ‘One Corner’ track is from God, reason why the track got instant hit in Ghana and abroad. Anyone one condemning the song must stop now. Men of God must also stop criticizing the song.”

Entertainment City Show is aired on Atinka TV every Saturday in the morning.