Nurses celebrate ‘allawa’ restoration with crazy ‘One Corner’ dance

Entertainment of Thursday, 12 October 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-10-12

play videoJubilant nurses displaying some crazy ‘One Corner’ dance moves <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507805910_555_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The ‘One Corner’ song, composed by Patapaa, has been trending for several weeks in the country with many people dancing to its tune, but some nurses will not be left out of the craze.

Caught in a video which has since gone viral on social media, jubilant nurses are seen displaying some crazy ‘One Corner’ dance moves in appreciation to the restoration of the 4-year-long scraped allowance by the erstwhile Mahama-led government.

The event organised to officially launch the restoration of nurses and midwifery allowance by President Akufo-Addo, had nurses from different training institutions climaxing the celebration twerking to ‘One Corner’ song

President Akufo-Addo at an event to launch the reintroduction of the allowance said his government has committed GHC232 million for the payment of nursing trainees’ allowances for the 2017/2018 academic year.

“For the 2017/2018 academic year, effective September 2017, 58,000 health trainees comprising nurses and midwives, will be paid GHC400 per person for each of the 10 months of the academic year. This means the government will be spending a total of GHC232 million for this academic year,” Akufo-Addo said.

The previous National Democratic Congress (NDC) government, scrapped the allowance for trainee nurses in 2013.

It explained that it cancelled the regular payments because it prevented the state from investing in infrastructure to admit more students.