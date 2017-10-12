My decision to bring in new faces paid off – Kwesi Appiah

Kwesi Appiah says he feels vindicated after his new look Black Stars side beat Saudi Arabia <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507797027_303_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Black Stars Head Coach Kwesi Appiah says he feels vindicated after his new look Black Stars side beat Saudi Arabia 3-0 in an international friendly on Tuesday night.

Appiah made five changes to the team that drew 0-0 with Uganda in last Saturday’s World Cup qualifier, handing starts to Kazakhstan based Patrick Twumasi, Kasim Nuhu and former Ghana Under-20 goalkeeper Lawrence Zigi.

Goals from Kasim Nuhu, Thomas Partey and a Husama Haswani own goal sealed the win for the Stars.

The win was perfect revenge for the Black Stars who suffered a humiliating 5-0 defeat at the hands of the Saudis back in 2007.

Kwesi Appiah, who controversially left out the Ayew brothers and Mubarak Wakaso in his squad for the games against Uganda and Saudi Arabia, is delighted his decision has been justified after the impressive win.

“I was very impressed with the individual performances. It proves that if other players are given the chance they can deliver.

“My ambition is to build a team for 2019 and the introduction of some new players in the team is proving to be the right decision, and I want Ghanaians to watch and judge for themselves,” he said.

