More Ghanaian celebrities will die before 2017 ends – Prophet

2017-10-12

Prophet Michael Kojo Poku, has disclosed in an exclusive interview that more Ghanaian celebrities will die soon before this year ends.

Speaking exclusively on the phone on ‘Vybes of Africa’ the prophet retorted to Blah GH that, many celebrities including musicians, movie stars, and politicians will die.

Although he was careful not to mention names, he insisted that all his prophecies always come true because they come directly from God.

Prophet Poku said; “I saw in a vision that, more Ghanaian celebrities will die before 2017 comes to an end. These celebrities include; politicians, musicians and actors, and actresses.”

“God is telling me to pray for them because I see so many calamities befalling our celebrities.”

Prophet Michael Kojo Poku is the leader and founder of Fire Time Prayer Ministries based in Kumasi.