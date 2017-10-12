LIVESTREAMING: India 0-2 Ghana | Sports News 2017-10-12

Sports News of Thursday, 12 October 2017

The Black Starlets of Ghana, would aim to make amends after losing to the USA as they take on host India this afternoon at the ongoing U-17 World Cup tournament

Ghana would qualify to the next stage of the competition if they are able to beat India, who have lost all their matches so far in their final Group A fixture of the FIFA Under-17 World Cup at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi on Thursday.

Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin has lamented over his team’s conversion rate, but he is still eyeing a win over India in order to progress as group leaders, should the other result go in the Starlets favour.

Ghana with a likely back four consisting of Najeeb Yakubu, Gideon Mensah, Owusu Bismark and Rashid Alhassan, with Eric Ayiah leading the lines alongside Aminu Mohammed, the Starlets are expected to shine when it matters most.

With a likely 4:2:3:1 formation, the midfield duo of Isaac Gyamfi and Kudus Mohammed would be ensuring Ghana progresses to the next round of the competition.



Meanwhile, India having put in a much improved performance against Columbia, have earned a reputation of being a well-organized side that could cause problems for any team.

Jeakson Singh, with the ability to disrupt midfield play, would be out to combat all the fifty-fifty balls in the midfield, with support from Indian captain Amarjit Singh, who has had little to show off in the tournament so far.



Indian coach, Norton, would be expected to once again start in a 4-4-1-1 formation, which could bring on Aniket Jadhav and utilize his pace in order to get behind the opposition’s defense.

Ghana stands the chance of qualifying from Group A as second placed team or finish as a best third placed country.

