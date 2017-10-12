Lil Win attacked me because I joined the one corner challenge – Kwaku Manu

Entertainment of Thursday, 12 October 2017

Kumawood Actor, Kwaku Manu has finally opened up about a video circulating on social media in which he is raining curses on his colleague actor Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win.

In the said video, Kwaku Manu could not fathom why Lil Win should write a song for his “fetish Priest” to insult the Kumawood movie industry especially the female players of the industry.

Speaking about the video on Thunder TV, Kwaku Manu said he was disappointed in Lil Win for writing a song for his “fetish Priest” to insult his colleagues he has been working with over the years.

The straw that broke the camel’s back according to Kwaku Manu is that the part of the song that seems to suggest that he (Kwaku Manu) is going through difficult times and is currently broke.

He indicated that the move by Lil Win is motivated by the fact that he joined the #OneCornerChallenge when he (Lil Win) had a problem with Patapaa who is the owner of the song.

He advised Lil Win to part ways with the “fetish Priest” or risk becoming a pauper in the future because of some decisions he’s been influenced to take by the supposed priest.