Kloyosikplimi Festival launched | Entertainment 2017-10-12

Entertainment of Thursday, 12 October 2017

Source: ghananewsagency.org

2017-10-12

The Yilo Klo State on Wednesday launched the 2017 Kloyosikplemi Festival, which marks its 25th anniversary to pave way for the activities lined up for the celebration in the month of November.

The activities lined up for the month include: the King’s Praise Crusade, Inter-School quiz competitions, debates, aged day (health screening), royal work, cooking competitions, football gala and clean-up exercise.

Other activities include: Visit to the Klowem- the Krobo Ancestral home, durbar of Chiefs and people as well as Miss Yilo pageantry.

In a speech read on his behalf to launch the festival, Nene Tetteh Agblezee III, the Chief of the Plau Division of the Yilo State, indicated that activities lined up for the celebration would be a month long instead of the usual one week.

Nene Tetteh Agblezee noted that “the Yilo Klo state is made up of six divisions namely: Plau, Bornya, Bunase, Nyeweh, Ogowey and Okpeh.

“All the six divisions are ably represented by their respective Chiefs and Queen Mothers at this important gathering to demonstrate our unity of purpose, solidarity and steadfast support for the newly installed Konor of the Yilo Klo State,” he added.

According to him, the festival would be celebrated on the general theme: “Unity in Diversity for Development”. It would start from November 1 through to November 30, this year.

Nene Agblezee urged all Yilo Klo folks to return home to join in the commemoration of the festival and contribute to the unity and prosperity of the Yilo state.

He said Oklepeme Nuer Anorbaah Sassraku II would use the 25th anniversary of the Kloyosikplimi festival to officially outdoor his 12-year development plan for the Yilo Klo State to complement development efforts of the Yilo Krobo Municipal Assembly and the government.

He said the Sra Palace renovation and facelift project, which was under implementation to meet the changing trends in traditional leadership and governance would be outdoored.

According to Nene Agblezee, there would also be the outdooring of the Yilo Klo State’s official website designed to expose the Yilo Klo state to the global community to drive investment and prosperity of the people.

He noted that the Yilo Klo State Award scheme called “Osasina Awards for Meritorious Service” would be outdoored to honour deserving sons, daughters and exceptional friends of the state.

He noted that the 25th anniversary had coincided with the accession of Nuer Anorbaah II unto the Okotoblidza, the Yilo Klo Paramount stool.

The Divisional Chiefs present at the launch of the festival included Nene Nani Azah, the Chief of Nyeweh Division, Nene Aklo Sackey, the Chief of Ogomey division, Nene Agbo, the Chief of Bunase Division, Nene Anete Agor, the Chief of Okpeh Division and Asafoatse Ngua Obeney of Bornya Division.