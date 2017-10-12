John Antwi nets double for Al Makasa’s in 3-2 defeat against Al Masry

John Antwi bagged a brace for Misr Lel Makasa in their 3-2 defeat at Al Masry <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507847431_970_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghana striker John Antwi bagged a brace for Misr Lel Makasa in their 3-2 defeat at Al Masry in the Egyptian top-flight on Thursday evening.

The 25-year-old, who marked his debut for the Black Stars on Tuesday, opened the scoring with a sublime finish under two minutes.

The host pulled parity with a minute left to play in the first half through Islam Slemma at the Borg El Arab Stadium.

Slemma was on hand again to give his side the lead on 62 minutes before the Ghana international restored parity six minutes later.

Ahmed Eid snatched a last-gasp winner in injury time to pick maximum points.

The Ghanaian, who is on loan from giants Al Ahly, has scored three goals in four matches so far.

