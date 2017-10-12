Hot Audio: Ayariga’s ‘illegal’ fuel stations comment ‘explosive’ – Baako

Editor-In-Chief of the News Crusading Guide newspaper, Abdul Kweku Baako has described as “explosive” comments by a former Environment Minister, Mahama Ayariga that he succumbed to political pressure to allow illegal siting of fuel stations.

According to him, the former Minister should not have made such damning statement if indeed he is not ready to make a full disclosure of the matter by naming and shaming.

“I think Ayariga’s statement is a bit explosive. If an accident occurs and we are discussing and watching the rules for intervention and you disclose that when you were in office you were able to go against your code of conduct, discipline and everything because of the pressures and you want to stop there, you don’t want anyone to ask further questions.

Mahama Ayariga has revealed that, when he decided to close down gas and fuel stations without permits under his tenure, he came under pressure from within his own party and prominent people to stop.

The Member of Parliament for Bawku Central speaking on Adom FM’s Morning Show “Dwaso Nsem” Tuesday said, many fuel and gas filling stations in the country don’t have permits to operate.

He was responding to the gas explosion that occurred at Madina Zongo junction on Saturday and the measures that his office rolled out in curbing explosions when the NDC was in power.

Mr. Ayariga said he personally took steps to shutdown such facilities however, the pressure that came forced him to stall the process. ‘

But the veteran journalist could not fathom why a Former Minister of State could make such remarks when he has no evidence to support his claim.

This notwithstanding, Mr Kweku Baako has asked Government to be proactive in ensuring that gas explosions and major fire out breaks in the country come to a halt.

According to him, this will help ensure further fire outbreaks and further loss of lives as a result of the in activeness of some of these institutions.

He however commended the security officers for being swift in bringing the situation under control.

“If know you won’t make a full disclosure don’t make such a statement. Sometimes there are some things which are not to be said. If the full complement can’t be given, silence is expected” he said on Accra based Peace FM Wednesday.

Listen to Baako

