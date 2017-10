Soccer News of Thursday, 12 October 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-10-12

File photo



Hearts of Oak have been boosted by the return of captain Thomas Abbey ahead of their clash at Medeama on Sunday.

Abbey has served his two-match suspension after receiving a red card in their league game at Wa All Stars.

He returns to the Hearts fold after missing the 2-1 win over Ebusua Dwarfs on Sunday.

Hearts travel to Tarkwa to face Medeama to play for pride after missing out on the Ghana Premier League crown.