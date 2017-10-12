Govt withdraws Zongo Development Fund

The Government of Ghana has withdrawn the Zongo Development Fund bill from Parliament for further consideration.

The withdrawal was announced on the floor of Parliament by Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, Majority Leader and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, on Wednesday, October 11.

“The bill in its current state was found to have been a bit problematic, hence, the decision to withdraw it.”

It is recalled that during the electioneering period, the then candidate, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo – now President – promised to establish the fund as a way of uplifting the condition of the Zongo communities across the country.

To the end, the bill was prepared and sent to Parliament for approval, however, it has been withdrawn for further consideration.