Ghana engages India in a reality clash

Soccer News of Thursday, 12 October 2017

2017-10-12

The Black Starlets of Ghana lock horns with the Indian counterparts in a reality duel slated for Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Thursday at 14:30 GMT.

Regardless of the mythical story that accompanies Ghana vs India this will be the first ever meeting between the two sides in any FIFA competition.

A prelude to the mystical story suggest that India and Ghana once played a football match which ended with an astonishing scoreline of 100-1 in the favour of India.

According to the myth, the Indian team was aided by some mythical black magic which helped them to score 100 goals but the only goal that Ghana scored was from the penalty spot as the transformed into an XXL-sized aluminium cooking pot but the Ghanaian player managed to score as Ghana emerged winners.

But Thursday’s clash will certainly be reality as India target their first win in any FIFA tournaments whilst the Black Starlets would be looking to secure safe passage into the round of 16.

But it will not be easy for them as Ghana are the most physical side in the group. No doubt, the two-time former champions, Ghana, will start as clear favourites in tomorrow’s final Group A match.

The other group game will see USA who have already qualified to the round of 16 taking on Colombia.

Teams News

India are also likely to miss the services of captain Amarjit Singh and central defender Anwar Ali, who has been praised for his excellent show both against USA and Colombia, due to injury.

Goalkepeer Dheeraj Singh has been one of the two best performers for India and he is likely to continue at that position.

Ghana’s Yusug Abdul has been ruled out of the clash after being unconsciousness in their clash against USA on Monday, but has since being discharged from hospital after regaining consciousness.

Ghana Captain Eric Ayiah is still struggling with his fitness and could possibly be benched by head coach Paa Kwesi Fabin.

Ghana’s Probable Starting Line up: Ibrahim Danlad, Najeed Ibrahim, Alhassan Rashid, Gideon Mensah, Gabriel Leveh, , Mohammed Kudus, Sadiq Ibrahim, John Otu, Eric Eyiah, Aminu Mohammed, Emmanuel Toku

India’s Probable Starting Line up: Dheeraj Singh, Jitendra Singh,Sanjeev Stalin, Hendry Antonay, Namit Deshpande, Komal Thatal, Lalengmawia, Jeakson Singh, Nongdamba Naorem, Rahul Kannoly

KICK OFF TIME: 2:30pm Local Time