George Afriyie salutes Nyantakyi for nominating him for CAF top appointment

Sports News of Thursday, 12 October 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-10-12

Vice President of the Ghana Football Association George Afriyie has raised an arm in the air saluting the president of the federation Kwasi Nyantakyi for nominating and influencing his appointment as a member of the CAF AFCON Organizing Committee.

The Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) confirmed and announced the appointment of Afriyie on Wednesday when he was invited to the body’s headquarters in Egypt.

He was sworn into office at the CAF headquarters in Cairo on Wednesday by the committee’s president Amaju Pinnick of Nigeria.

Afriyie will serve a four-year term in office as he will contribute in the planning and execution of the continent’s flagship football competition.

The fast-growing football administrator took to social media to than Kwesi Nyantakyi for the influential role he played in getting him the CAF appointment.

“A New leadership of CAF has offered me the opportunity to serve on the Continent Flagship Program, The Organizing Committee for Africa Cup of Nations for a period of 4 years.

Thank you President Nyantakyi for the Nomination,” George Afriyie posted on his Facebook wall.

Afriyie will work with some of the top football administrators on the continent including South Africa FA chief Danny Jordaan and Zimbabwe FA boss Phillip Chiyangwa.

Afriyie is the first Ghanaian to gain a major CAF appointment following the rise of Ahmad Ahmad as the president of the organisation assisted by Ghana’s Kwesi Nyantakyi.

George Afriyie and Kwesi Nyantakyi have been reported to be having a near-blows relationship but the recent influential role of the Ghana FA capo and the response from George appears to indicate all those reports as mere rumours.

Many Ghanaians have gotten the opportunity to serve on various committees of CAF through the influential role of Kwesi Nyantakyi since he became an Executive Committee member of CAF.

Alhaji Jawula, Fred Crentsil among others have all been named on some CAF standing committees.

Justice Anim Yeboah was recently appointed the Chairman of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee following the elevation of Kwesi Nyantakyi onto the FIFA Ciuncil.

More Ghanaians are expected to work on various committees under the new CAF leadership as there are efforts to bring top administrators on board to steer the affairs of the body in the right direction over the next four years.