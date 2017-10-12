Former PNC chair, Ahmed Rahmadan named Ghana’s Ambassador to UAE

Ahmed Rahmadan, Former National Chairman of PNC <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507807076_446_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Former National Chairman of the Peoples National Convention,(PNC) Ahmed Rahmadan has been appointed Ghana’s Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates.

Mr Ramadam is the father of the Second Lady, Samira Bawumia.

President Akufo Addo urged the new ambassador to work hard and entice more investors into the country to boost the economy.

Ramadan is the second high profile PNC member to be given an official position in the current government. Dr. Edward Mahama, a former flagbearer of the party was recently named Ambassador- at-large.

