Former Black Stars captain entreats Kwesi Appiah to keep focus

Sports News of Thursday, 12 October 2017

Source: ghanacrusader.com

2017-10-12

Kwesi Appiah has been criticized for sidelining players from the Black Stars <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507798827_661_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Former Black Stars Captain, Dan Owusu, has entreated Ghana coach, Kwesi Appiah, to concentrate on building a strong team by inviting new players but not necessarily axing the experienced ones.

Appiah since his appointment back in May, has made certain chances in the senior national team which has been met with mixed reactions across the football fraternity.

Firstly, Appiah has given debut call ups to over 20 players and has excluded some experienced players in the Black Stars set up, noticeable among them includes Mubarak Wakaso, Agyemang Badu, Andre and Jordan Ayew.

But according to the former Ghana International, nobody can play the Black Stars till the end, for that reason new players would have to be invited to give way for smooth succession.

“Nobody can play the Black Stars to the end, at a certain points new ones have to come if not for that I will still be playing. Someone like Asamoah Gyan has helped the Black Stars in many ways but if his form dwindling we should give others the chance likewise Dede Ayew.

“So I entreat Kwesi Appiah to keep giving the new players the opportunity and when he thinks they can help, he should concentrate on them but not necessarily excluding the experienced ones,” Owusu told Space Fm.