Fame, cash driving Ghanaian gospel musician into shrines – Ernest Acheampong

Entertainment of Thursday, 12 October 2017

Source: mynewsgh.com

2017-10-12

Ernest Acheampong, Ghanaian gospel musician <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507791311_392_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghanaian gospel musician has admitted some of his colleagues are reportedly engaging in voodoo otherwise known as juju in the local parlance to smoothen their way into stardom.

He disclosed that their insatiable quest for cash and fame without recourse to winning souls for Christ is what has crept into present-day music giving credence to earlier assertions by others that not all gospel musicians are inspired by God.

Jak Alolome last year said the situation is not peculiar to only gospel musicians but that those in secular music are worse off.

“It is true some gospel musicians are engaging in juju but those in secular music are also doing same”, he disclosed.

He observed that the practice is not auguring well for the music industry stating the he has over the years resolved not to indulge in such practices since it is in variance with his religious beliefs.

“I have heard some of my colleagues are into Juju but that is not the best for the industry. I am a true believing Christian and I know God is the only one who protects me and my music career and not any other god”, he emphasized.

On Abusua Fm, Ernest Acheampong bemoaned the fact his colleagues in the present day visit shrines just to pull down others.

“Today, as we speak, about 70 per cent of gospel musicians visit shrines for juju for their musical careers and also to outdo other gospel artistes and this is a reality.”

“You hear some people making it big, don’t look at them or don’t envy them. Just pray and thank God for your situation. Those musicians you see doing very well, most of them cannot sleep because of what they do all in the name of God,” Acheampong revealed.

“There is juju, so much juju in gospel music more than hiplife and at the right time God himself will expose those involved in the practice.”

“To those people using Juju, expiry date is allocated for that spirit, when Satan gives, it looks all shinny and rosy but it defiantly has an expiry date…but when God gives you something, it’s everlasting. So the up and coming acts should learn from this”, Ernest Acheampong added.