Don’t waste your time on useless propaganda – MALSOC CEO to accusers

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Microfinance and Small Loan Centre (MASLOC) Mr. Stephen Amoah has rubbished claims suggesting that he has ordered 1,800 brand new cars in the name of MASLOC.

Reports were rife that the current CEO of MASLOC had allegedly procured the vehicles[2011 model of Fiat Panda] under very interesting circumstances, including apparently importing the cars through a company belonging to a regime actor.

Mr. Amoah, according to reports allegedly entered an agreement for the cars to be supplied to MASLOC by a private car sales company, without recourse to the Public Procurement Authority (PPA), even as he swerved a local supplier of the car manufacturer.

The procurement of the vehicles is said to have been done with the Legal Director of MASLOC sidelined, while the CEO and the Director of Finance commandeered the whole process in blatant vandalism of standards of practice.

The agreement for Dextro Impex Company Limited to supply MASLOC with 1,800 units of the 2011 model FIAT Panda was signed in as far back as August, 2017, reports say.

But Mr Stephen Amoah reacting to the claims on Anopa Kasapa on Kasapa 102.5 FM said the accusations are just vile propaganda against him by elements of the opposition NDC, urging the public to disregard such claims making rounds.