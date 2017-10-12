Discovery Learning Alliance celebrates Anita Erskine

Entertainment of Thursday, 12 October 2017

The Discovery Learning Alliance, a not for profit arm of global media giant Discovery Communications, has chosen today, the International Day of the Girl, to spotlight the growing impact of the works of award winning Ghanaian Broadcast Journalist and Women’s Advocate, Anita Erskine.

In an extensive feature on their website, Erskine’s unwavering commitment to Girls’ Education and Women’s Empowerment is fully outlined and described, bringing her work to a global audience that is undoubtedly inspired by such exemplary stories of resilience, commitment and selfless contributions to society.

“Discovery Learning Alliance is proud to work with Anita. She’s more than an advocate for girls. She’s a champion for gender equality – actively working to improve the life outcomes of girls in Ghana and globally. I look forward to continuing to work with her and learning from her example as she forges ahead!” Aric Noboa, President and Executive Producer for Discovery Learning Alliance.

Since 2012, Anita Erskine has unapologetically used her influence as a broadcast journalist to highlight the plight of African Girls and Women, whilst amplifying her voice in search of more commitment by government, private sector and corporate institutions to encouraging education for Girls.

“I am so honoured that Discovery Learning Alliance chose today to tell the world about my work. Aric and his team have stood by and believed in me for a long time and their unwavering support is just so humbling. I love what I do.



It is a gift from God and comes from my heart in a way that I can never describe. In the face of every kind of adversity or challenge to increase my commitment to Girls Education, I am always incensed to go harder and push further to help the next girl rise above her circumstances so she can conquer the world!” Says Anita Erskine.

Guided by the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s) #5 – Gender Equality, she founded the Women’s Elevation Fund (WEF) in 2016 to facilitate the realization of Dreams, Aspiration and Ambition of Young African Women and furnish them with the requisite tools that allow them to be competitive. WEF is completely self-funded by Erskine and provides scholarships and bursaries to Girls in Ghana, Ivory Coast, Sierra Leone and Liberia.

She also commits numerous hours speaking at empowerment workshops across around the world. About 2 weeks ago, she was awarded for her outstanding commitment to Women Empowerment in Africa, by the 40 under 40 Awards. She is the face of the Starr Woman Project for 2017 and is one of Ghana’s most sought after public speakers on Women Empowerment.

The Discovery Learning Alliance feature on Anita Erskine is available at http:// www.discoverylearningalliance.org/stories/why-i-empower-gi…by-anita-erskine/

Launched by Discovery Communications in 1997, Discovery Learning Alliance is opening new doors to education in 16 countries, reaching millions through schools and millions more through broadcast television and mass media initiatives in the developing world. Leveraging Discovery’s world-class programming and education expertise, DLA extends Discovery Communications’ mission to help people satisfy their curiosity.