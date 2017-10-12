Delay ruined my brand – Mzbel

Entertainment of Thursday, 12 October 2017

Mzbel, Ghanaian songstress, has expressed her utmost disappointment in Delay on the GHOne TV’S RythmzLive show hosted by Berla Mundi. To her, she gets disappointed anytime she sees Delay.

If you could remember, the alleged amorous relationship between Mzbel and Prince Kofi Amoabeng, former UT Bank boss was confirmed by the former via an interview on the DELAY Show.

According to the songstress, during the interview on the Delay Show and the host, Deloris Frimpong Manso aka Delay asked a sarcastic question about her amorous relationship with Prince Kofi Amoabeng whereas she also answered sarcastically.

“Delay asked a sarcastically question about my relationship with Kofi Amoabeng and I also gave a sarcastically answer to her.”

However, right after her response to the question, she immediately told Delay that her relationship with Kofi Amoabeng was just normal as they usually hung out or go out.

“I, however, explained to her right after my earlier sarcastic answer that the relationship existing between Amoabeng and myself was just a normal one where we just hang out.”

Her disappointment came in when Delay decided to edit and take off certain parts of her answers and only dwell on the sarcastic side even to the extent of using it as advert. Mzbel told Berla Mundi that she and her manager approached Delay about it but nothing positive came out.

“My manager and I approached Delay and drew her attention on how she (Delay) edited the interview and it’s affecting her brand but delay seemed unconcern. Delay is only interested using that part to promote and sell her show”, Mzbel stated.

Well, it seems Mzbel is not the first person to express his outmost disappointment in Delay pertaining to how she edit interviews to satisfy her parochial interest. Not long ago, Joyce Blessing, a gospel musician, had a bone of contention with Delay for similar claims.