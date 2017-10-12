Chelsea monitoring Red Star Belgrade goal poacher Richmond Boakye

Soccer News of Thursday, 12 October 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-10-12

Following a blistering 2017 form which matches the promise Juventus saw in him as a teenager, Richmond Boakye-Yiadom has attracted the interest of Premier League giants Chelsea.

GHANASoccernet.com has been informed by a credible Stamford Bridge source that Chelsea are monitoring the Red Star Belgrade superstar for a potential summer or winter transfer, at the special request of the manager.

We understand Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, Boakye’s former manager at Junventus where he played one match and scored one goal, has asked the club’s player recruitment team to submit a scouting report on the Ghana striker.

It is also understood the English champions will send a scout to watch the 24-year in both the double-header Europa League games against Arsenal on October 19 and November 2 respectively in Belgrade and London.

Remarkably, Boakye has been rivaling the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo in terms of goals scored in 2017.