Bulldog chooses Akosua Agyapong’s performances over Ebony’s

Entertainment of Thursday, 12 October 2017

Source: fnnewsonline.com

2017-10-12

Bulldog <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507784051_258_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Bulldog has picked Akosua Agyapong over dancehall empress, Ebony in terms of their stage crafts and performances.

Justifying why he chose Akosua Agyapong’s stage craft and performance over Ebony’s, Bulldog said, the former is mostly decent on stage whereas the latter appears more indecent on stage.

Bulldog also argued that, Akosua Agyapong aside being decent on stage, she does not do anything for attention, unlike Ebony who does not mind doing anything just to be in the news.

“Akosua Agyapong is always decent on stage and won’t do anything for attention. Ebony on the other hand is not decent and will do anything for attention.”

Bulldog said on Atinka TV’s Entertainment City Show as monitored by FNNewsOnline.com.