Bonsam Gyam now Ofie High Street

The infamous ‘Bonsam Gyam’ at Akropong-Akuapem has been re-branded to ‘Ofie High Street,’ Citi Showbiz has learnt.

The renaming and re-branding took place on Friday 6th October, 2017 at this year’s Odwira Festival which was held last week at Akropong – Akuapem in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

Present at the ceremony were the Municipal Chief Executive of Akropong Akuapem Dennis Edward Aboagye, the Member of Parliament for Akuapem-North constituency Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah and the royalty.

At the ceremony, a giant signpost was mounted to reflect the re-branding of the street and its activities.

The street, located few metres away from the chief’s palace had been the hub of entertainment. It had drinking bars along the street.

These bars apparently hire the services of spinners who entertain their clientele with songs to support the sale of their drinks. The clients appreciate this gesture with non-stop dancing on the street.

The clientele, mostly young people, danced with their bottles and glasses of liquor in their hands, while others smoked alongside.

During the day, ‘Bonsam Gyam’ was a normal, silent street where people and vehicles went about their socio-economic activities without any hindrances. But at night, it became a real ‘hell’ or Bonsam Gyam for residents and commuters who could not stand the noise.

When revellers at Bonsam Gyam were in their elements, they jumped onto the bonnets of passing vehicles and puffed smoke on drivers and passengers.

There was also theft, hooliganism and young ladies who patronised ‘Bonsam Gyam’ were spotted in their mini-skirts, with tops that leave little for the imagination.

In an exclusive interview with the Municipal Chief Executive of Akropong-Akuapem, Dennis Edward Aboagye, he explained that they had seen an emerging industry of people coming into the municipality on weekends to have a get-away and deemed it necessary to make it more attractive.

“People come onto the streets especially at Akropong to have fun usually at night on fridays-Sundays, leading to street jams, traffic blocks and other acts of indiscipline,” he said.

He added that the chiefs, churches and people of Akropong raised concerns and there was some face off with operators and patrons of the street.

“When we came into office, I identified that as a challenge and we decided to tap into the positives and regulate the negatives because we believe getting visitors into the area every weekend is a boost to local economy,” he stated.

He finally intimated the re-branding comes with ensuring sanity at the place, reflecting true Akuapem identity and providing quality entertainment and recreation for people during weekends.

“We now have a regulations for the operation of the street; that is, when to close, when to open, noise level, traffic control, car parks, controls on underage kids and others,” the MCE noted.