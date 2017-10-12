bigBen unveils cover art for ‘Loving You’ featuring Bisa Kdei

Music of Thursday, 12 October 2017

Source: Kule Live

2017-10-12

Harmony Records has finally released the official cover art for bigBens latest song with Bisa Kdei

The song titled “Loving You” is of no doubt enjoying series of social media hype, and we think the song is worth the hype because what do you expect when it is bigBen and Bisa Kdei on a joint?

Management promises to release the song this Saturday, October 14th but before the release, they bring to us the official artwork for this great collaboration.

“Loving You” will be premiered exclusively on Live Fm on Friday, at 4:15pm. However, music lovers of both artistes (bigBen & Bisa Kdei) can visit harmonyrecords.net to enjoy the snippet from there.

As always, we will publish the song here once it’s out for our readers to have it on their playlist.