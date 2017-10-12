‘Big men’ conspiring with police to free my husband – Afia Schwarzenegger reveals

Entertainment of Thursday, 12 October 2017

Comedienne and actress Afia Schwarzenegger has disclosed that some ‘big men’ in the country are doing all they can to ensure that her estranged husband Lawrence Abrokwah is set free

She noted that “I have been reliably informed that a big hand n the police is interferimg with my docket” via her Instagram account.

She argued that this is evidenced by the fact that not all charges have been preferred against her estranged husband and accused the police and these supposed ‘big men’ of deliberately suppressing them.

She made an appeal to notable female personalities including the First and Second ladies, the Attorney General and the Chief Justice to come to her aid to ensure justice she deserves is served her.

The pair are currently in court over the incident at Afia’s house where Abrokwah recorded her naked after he found her in bed with another man.



Currently, the charges range from assault, publication of obscene material and threat of harm.

She made these accusations on her Instagram account.

Below is the text of her post

My fellow Ghanaians, friends in the media and friends on social media, on the 30th of August i was attacked by my ex with “acid” n knife, he also stole my money of $2000 and 500 pounds, he slashed the tyres of my bmw x6,ALL these charges were not presented in court by the police.

The CID on the case Charles owusu Boateng in the company of a female police officer followed me to my house n my bedroom to take pics of all these yet these charges were not presented in court.

I have been reliably informed that a big hand n the police is interferimg with my docket

I pleading with the Greater Accra Jupol who is in charge of prosecution,the Attorney general who is also a woman, the chief justice,the 1st n 2nd lady of the land,FIDA Lawyer Nana Oye Lithur,Gender Minister and all female lawyers in and outside Ghana to come to my aid and help so that the proper charges will be leveled against the accuse person

Thanx.

God bless our homeland Ghana.