Ben Acheampong makes quicker than expected recovery and returns to training

Zamalek striker Ben Acheampong has returned to training after recovering from a muscular injury which has sidelined him for more than one month.

The new signing suffered the injury in training setback early last month.

Acheampong joined the White Knights in training at the Cairo International Stadium on Tuesday.

He is in contention for selection ahead of Friday’s league match with Tanta.

This is a huge boost for Zamalek coach Nebojša Jovovi? who hails from Montenegro.

Acheampong joined Zamalek from Dakhleya in June this year in a controversial move.

Last season, he scored 10 goals in 29 games.

