Antwi shines on Black Stars debut

Al Makasa striker John Antwi was a delight to watch in his Black Stars debut as Ghana humiliated Asian giants Saudi Arabia in an international friendly in Jeddah on Tuesday evening.

The in form striker was introduced in the second half and was superb with his positioning and also ability to take on defenders.

Antwi had a header saved few minutes after he came on and was on the verge of connecting a cross from Thomas Partey which was bundled into the Saudi net by their own defender Osama Hawsawi.

Other fellow debutants such as goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi, defenders Abass Mohammed, Kasim Nuhu, Vincent Atinga and midfielder Isaac Twum all had a fantastic game.

Kasim Nuhu who plies his trade for Young Boys in Switzerland and Thomas Partey were on the score sheet.