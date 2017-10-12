Andy Yiadom set to feature for Barnsley against Middlesbrough

Sports News of Thursday, 12 October 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-10-12

Barnsley boss Paul Heckingbottom expects defender Andy Yiadom to return from injury to play against Middlesbrough in the English Championship on Saturday.

The 25-year-old has been severely restricted by a back problem but may return for a timely home game against Boro.

And manager Paul Heckingbottom has confirmed the Ghana international could be available for the clash at Oakwell.

“I have no qualms in terms of knowing if Yids is good enough. I can’t wait to get Yids back firing. But I have qualms as in he’s trained just two days since the Morecambe game.”