Abrokwah cannot pay me – Maurice Ampaw reacts to claims that he has been fired

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw has denied claims that he was fired by the husband of comedienne, Afia Schwarzenegger, Abrokwah.

According to him, the husband of the TV personality never hired his services and cannot even pay him for his services so reports that he has been fired are untrue.

He indicated that he took up the case voluntarily and thought he was becoming too emotional about the case and later had to give it out to a learned colleague to continue the case.

Speaking to peacefmonline.com, he said “Abrokwah never retained me so how can he fire me? I took up the case and volunteered to help him because he is my old friend. How much did he pay me? Can he even pay me? Abrokwah hasn’t paid me anything and I didn’t take anything from him but I don’t want to be part of the case anymore; that’s all”.

Mr. Abrokwah is facing five charges including domestic violence with emotional, verbal and psychological abuse, publication of obscene material, assault and threat of harm.