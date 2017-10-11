Women divorce their husbands for huge manhood – Opambour

Entertainment of Wednesday, 11 October 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-10-11

play videoProphet Opambour Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Kumasi-based Prophet Opambour Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom, popularly known as Prophet One, has alleged that the desire by women for huge manhood is one major cause of divorce in Ghana.

He made this allegation during one of his preaching sessions on Sankofa TV.

He made these comments while recounting the cheating scandal involving his junior pastor’s wife.

“Most women break up with their men because of the size of their penis. They want huge penises. Most marriages break down partially because of huge manhood… Because her husband has a tiny penis, the woman ends the marriage”, he argued.

According to Prophet One, his junior pastor was devastated by the incident.

“When I saw him, he had lost weight. He cannot even dress like a pastor anymore”, Prophet One claimed.

“He parked his car outside and sneaked in. When he entered the hall, his wife was bent over and Sir Richard was standing behind her. Her skirt was raised over her waist and her panties have been dropped to her feet. And the pastor was just standing there, crying”, he narrated.

Opambour added that his junior pastor recorded the act, and advised him to keep it as evidence when reporting the issue to his in-laws.

He alleged that the wife of the junior pastor used her husband’s money to buy a taxi as well as a land for the man she was caught in the act with.