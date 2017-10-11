Winner of 2017 ‘unmissable’ FA Cup final to be GH¢150,000.00 richer

Sports News of Wednesday, 11 October 2017

final in Tamale will pocket a cash amount of GH¢150,000.00 and GH¢2,000.00 worth of talk time, whilst the losing side takes home GH¢15,000.00 plus GH¢2,000.00 worth of talk time.

This year’s MTN FA Cup final christened the “unmissable’ will be fiercely contested between sworn rivals and Ghana’s biggest clubs Heats of Oak and Asante Kotoko at the Tamale Sports Stadium on Sunday October 29 at 18:00 GMT.

Announcing the cash package to the media at the unveiling of the MTN FA Cup official Mascot, the chairman of the FA Cup Committee Mr Kurt Okraku disclosed that, the winner of the final will receive GH¢50,000.00 as the price money for winning the trophy and also another GH¢100,000.00 as seed money to help the winning club to participate in the CAF Confederations Cup next year.

“We have GH¢100,000.00 for the club that will eventually represent Ghana in the Confederation Cup. We have GH¢50,000.00 that will go to the winner of the battle in Tamale, and GH¢15,000.00 for the losing side.”

In addition to that, the Committee will present 30 gold medals and 30 silver medals to the winners and losers respectively.

The last time the two sides crossed-swords in the FA Cup competition, was in the 1990 final, in which Hearts lost 4-2 to Asante Kotoko.

Hearts of Oak are the record winners of the FA Cup, having won it on 10 occasions but have failed to make it to the final in the last 17 years since their 2-0 final win over Okwahu United in the year 2000.

Meanwhile, this will be Asante Kotoko’s 5th final in the last seven years, having won it only once in 2014 against Inter Allies.

This will be first time the Northern part of Ghana will be hosting the two most glamorous and accomplished sides in any contest, and as part of activities lined up in the run-up to the game, there would be a trophy tour around the country, accompanied by the official mascot “Mr Obia Nye Obia” and also a media interaction in the host city.

The current holders of the MTN FA Cup Bechem United could not defend their trophy following their early elimination in the round of 16 by Berekum Chelsea.