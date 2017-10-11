Week-3 of Tertiary Football League fixed for Friday October 13

Sports News of Tuesday, 10 October 2017

The Accra Technical University will seek to record their first win of the season when they clash with Marshalls University College while the University of Ghana battle fast-rising All Nations University College as 2017 Tertiary Football League continues unabated on Friday.

The Tudu-based University are keen to rebound after drawing 2-2 with city rivals University of Ghana two weeks ago.

The stakes are extremely high for the side who should be recharged after enjoying a one-week break.

The games have been brought forward to Friday with the two fixtures expected to set the main stadium of the University of Ghana alight. Accra Technical University will be cautiously optimistic after allowing the University of Ghana to claw back on two occasions to draw parity in their opening contest.

They will seek to record their first win of the season when they come up against Marshalls who lost heavily against Ghana Technology University College.

Marshalls were clobbered 4-0 in their opening fixture and will need some mental stability and fast ahead of their crunch tie against the favourites.

The University of Ghana have their work cut out for them when they clash with All Nations University College in Friday’s second game.

It will not be a walk in the park for the host as they come up against a side which showed massive resilience in their 1-1 stalemate against Ghana Institute of Management Administration (GIMPA) last Saturday.

Godgift Peters scored a last-gasp equalizer as the Koforidua-based team got a deserved 1-1 draw against GIMPA. All Nations showed a lot of tenacity and impressive passing game to pick their first point of the campaign.

The battle lines have been drawn for the tour teams who go at each other in Friday’s epic clash at the University of Ghana.

All the four teams have equal chance of going top of the table – temporally with leaders Ghana Technology University College, not in action until next week. The 2017 Tertiary Football League is sponsored by Betway, GN Life, Decathlon and Ghanaweb.