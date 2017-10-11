‘Weed’ is better than rice – King Ayisoba

play videoKing Ayisoba also stated that marijuana is like food to him. <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507733023_225_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

International award winning Ghanaian musician King Ayisoba says he would rather smoke weed than eat rice because rice does not satisfy him but when he smokes marijuana he feels fine.

In an interview with Nii Attractive of ghanacreativearts.com, King Ayisoba explained that marijuana is a normal herb like maize leaves, millet leaves, sorghum or any other edible herbs which can be consumed as food so far as it does not cause harm to the body.

“Wee” is a local name for marijuana which has recently become a debate in the media as to whether is should be legalized or not with great men like former United Nations Secretary General Kofi Annan speaking for it’s legalization.

