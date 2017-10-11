Wean Ghana gas off government support – Energy Minister to new board

Business News of Wednesday, 11 October 2017

Source: mynewsgh.com

2017-10-11

Boakye Agyarko, Energy Minister <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507701600_524_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Minister for Energy Mr Boakye Agyarko has inaugurated the newly constituted 9 member Board of Directors of the Ghana National Gas Company Limited (GNGC) with a call on them to transform the company to become a world class gas company that generates sustainable revenue stream.

According to him, President Akufo-Addo does not expect them to continue to run to government for financial support.

“I also expect you to lead the expansion of the gas infrastructure as it currently exists through viable financing strategies for its implementation. There will be challenges, but I believe that together, we can do it,” he said.

The new board, which is chaired by former Member of Parliament for Cape Coast Mrs. Christine Churcher, includes Dr. Ben. K. D. Asante who is the CEO of Ghana Gas, Hon. Andrew Kofi Egyapa Mercer and Mr Stephen Sumani Nayina.

The rest are Awulae Amihere Kpanyinli, Mr Abraham Osei Aidoo, Madam Delphine Dogbegah, Nana Owusu Ansah Ababio and Mr Joseph Kwaku Acolatse.

Addressing the new Board Members, the Sector Minister Boakye Agyarko charged them to address technical, commercial and organizational issues confronting the company.

“I wish to remind you that H. E. the President and the Ministry have reposed great confidence in you. You are therefore expected to eschew all situations of conflict of interest and make use of your expertise to set the strategic direction for management to ensure the success of the GNGC,” he added.

The new Board Chairperson Mrs. Christine Churcher who expressed the gratitude of the board to the President for the appointment emphasized on the benefits of natural gas to the economy.

“With the ITLOS ruling in favour of Ghana our reserves will now come on stream without any interference on exploration, drilling, production and supply she said.

She pledged the commitment of the board to ensure that there is safe delivery of gas in the country.

“We shall be the game changer in the energy space and resource sector,” she said.