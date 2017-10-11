We have to win at all cost against India – Fabin

Paa Kwesi Fabin wants his men to qualify out of the group stages <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507721420_953_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Head coach of Ghana’s U-17 national team, Samuel Paa Kwesi Fabin, says they have to win their final group clash against India to stand any chance of qualifying to the round of 16 in the ongoing FIFA U-17 World Cup.

The Black Starlets have accumulated three points so far in the competition and will be targeting their second win of the competition when they take on host India on Thursday in one the highly anticipated encounter of the competition.

According to the highly experienced Ghanaian gaffer, they would have to beat India at all cost to secure qualification to the next round, so they would prepare adequately for the upcoming clash.

“We’re are going to prepare and come and see whether we can beat India and qualify. It has now become critical for us to win at all cost and get the qualification,” Paa Kwesi Fabin said in a post-match interview after their 2-1 defeat against the USA on Monday.

The highly anticipated clash is slated on Thursday at 2:30 pm local time.

