WatsUp TV hosts party to celebrates 3 years anniversary

Entertainment of Wednesday, 11 October 2017

Source: ABD Traore

2017-10-11

After donation exercises and screening of market women in Accra, leading Pan-African entertainment TV Show, WatsUp TV hosted a grand party to celebrate it’s 3 years of creating stunning entertainment content in Africa.

The party which was hosted in Accra at Club Onyx own by D Black saw the participation of various celebrities from across the entertainment industry in Ghana.

Some celebrities who attended the event include, KOD, VVIP, Sista Afia, Mix Master Garzy, Macassio, Elikem Kumordzie, Opanka, Kurl Songx, Capasta,D Flex,Jkd,ephraime,Dj Toyo, yemmey Baba, twinsdnt beg, Smile Baba ,Gladys, Bikers Forum gh, Ultimate Riders etc

In an interview with the CEO, ABD Traore, he shared so much excitement about the success of the TV Show which has also produced an Awards and Magazine in just three years. He also promised to continue leading his team to offer support to the entertainment industry across Africa.

The anniversary party was also supported by; Rush Energy Drink, Verna Water, Jack Daniel and 360 Group