Watch highlights of Black Stars’ 3-0 thumping of Saudi Arabia

Tuesday, 10 October 2017

2017-10-10

Ghana continued their fine form with an emphatic 3-0 win over 2018 FIFA World Cup finalists Saudi Arabia in Jeddah on Tuesday night in an international friendly.

The Black Stars, despite missing several key players, produced a commanding performance totally dominated their hosts.

Just before the half-time whistle, new boy Kassim Adams Nuhu- unmarked inside the Saudi Arabia box- connected home a corner kick from the right.

Ghana headed into the break with a deserved 1-0 lead after bossing play in midfield

Just after the break, goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi made a timely save with his leg after the Arabian forward entered the box.

Ghana doubled the lead in the 69th minute courtesy an Osama Hawsawi own goal after Partey squared a pass across the face of goal having received a telegraphic pass from stand-in captain Daniel Amartey.

With a quarter-of-an-hour left, Twumasi made another incisive run from the right but his shot at the near post was finger-tipped for a corner kick.

Substitute Daniel Opare was put through but the Augsburg who had replaced Twumasi lacked the offensive acumen to surge forward as he tripped over the ball.

Saudi Arabia were unlucky not to have pulled one back in the 86th minute when Amartey cleared a goal bound effort on the line.

Two minutes from time, Partey’s industry was rewarded with a beautiful goal after smashing in from the edge of the box after collecting a pass from Ebenezer Ofori.

