WAFU winning team still yet to receive Presidential token

Ghana’s Black Stars B team that won the 2017 Fox Wafu tournament are yet to receive their token sum of 100,000 USD promised by President Nana Akufo Addo.

The team’s management committee chairman Nii Komitei Doku confirmed that the money is yet to hit the account of the FA nearly a fortnight after the trophy was presented and the pledge was made.

He however clarified that the complications have come about because the cheque in question and the amount stated is quoted in dollars.

“It is true that they have not received anything yet but that is not because the money has not been paid.

“I was called and presented with a cheque the day after we met the President.

“The cheque was made in the name of the GFA and thus had to be lodged in the account of the GFA.

“You know what it takes to clear such an amount especially once it is in a foreign currency.

“Last time we checked at the bank it was going to take between 10 and 14 days for clearance.

“I can assure you that once this money hits the account of the FA it won’t last 48 hours in the account of the FA,”he told Citi Sports in an interview.

